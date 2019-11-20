Money Matters: Alaskans relocating to Florida
All those moving trucks headed to Florida show no signs of a slowdown.
And some of those moving in are from about as far away as you can get in the U.S.
Many Alaskans looking for a change of scenery are choosing Florida.
The Sunshine State was the most favorable destination for Alaskans.
Texas was next, according to Lending Tree.
For this and other stories from the NASDAQ, click the play button above.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.