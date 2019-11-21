Company sounds alarm: Speaker’s battery could explode

A California-based company has recalled 88,000 speakers after reports that the speakers’ batteries burst and caused property damage.

And you thought listening to your teen’s band practice was hazardous to your health.

No one has reported being hurt by the exploding batteries, but consumers should immediately stop using the speakers and contact ECOXGEAR for a free battery replacement kit.

The EcoBoulder speakers were sold by Grace Digital at Costco stores from October 2016 to January 2017 and at Academy Sports, Cabela’s, Home Depot and Best Buy stores and on Amazon.com from January 2018 through December 2018 for about $180.

The speaker is black in color with a rubber slip mat on top. It is about 20 inches tall and 15 inches wide. There are four versions which have a color accent around the front speaker and a matching rubber slip mat. There is a storage compartment located on the left side of the speaker. The model number GDI-EXBM900 series is labeled on the inside door of the speaker’s storage compartment. ECOXGEAR is printed on the front of the speakers.

For a complete list of model numbers under recall, click here.

For a battery replacement kit, contact ECOXGEAR at 800-903-9664 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email at safety@ecoxgear.com, or go online to www.ecoxgear.com and click on “Safety” in the top header or at www.ecoxgear.com/safetynotice for more information.