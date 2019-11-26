Money Matters: More will be driving alone on Thanksgiving
Low gas prices mean more people will drive alone this Thanksgiving.
Bloomberg reports 18% of people will drive to their destinations alone.
AAA spokesman Jim Stratton said gasoline is plentiful now, and so are cars, and both of those contribute to cutting the number of people per vehicle.
For this story and more, click the play button above to watch Tuesday’s Money Matters report.
