The Friday after Thanksgiving is still considered the biggest single shopping day of the year.

The average per-person spending on Black Friday last year was $313.29.

So, what do you need to know before you start shopping?

While the experience has changed in recent years, the deals still remain.

Some do’s for Black Friday: do buy electronics, appliances, apparel, sneakers and designer bags. These items are most likely to be discounted.

And do use your mobile device. Free Black Friday apps -- such as TGIBlackFriday -- can help you find the best offers.

It’s also a good idea to compare in-store and online deals, as they can be quite different.

Also, check out your favorite retailers’ social media pages for extra savings.

And if you decide to brave the crowds, do get there early! That’s when the best deals are available.

Don’t buy items like fitness equipment, furniture or jewelry. Black Friday isn’t typically the best time for them.

Also, don’t purchase something you don’t need just because it’s a good deal. Try to stick to your holiday gift list.

And don’t just roam from store to store. Review the ads first and make a plan.

Lastly, don’t get involved in a Black Friday brawl or argument. The last face you’ll want to see on TV is your own!

Rounding out one of the largest shopping weekends during the year, Cyber Monday is held on the Monday following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Last year, Cyber Monday hit a record of $6.6 billion in sales.

The majority of cyber shoppers are men ages 25 to 35. Looks like the men avoid the crowds and let Amazon do the heavy lifting.