Adobe expects online sales to jump to another record this Cyber Monday with an estimated total of $9.4 billion.

Much of the shopping is happening on people's phones, which accounted for 39% of all online sales Friday and 61% of online traffic.

Adobe says businesses rake in about 30% of Cyber Monday sales between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m., when most Americans are home from work and taking one last swing through the sales before bed.

Conversion rates -- or the percentage of shoppers who actually buy something after visiting a retail site -- tend to double during this period.

With this story and more from the NASDAQ, click the play button above to watch Monday’s Money Matters report.