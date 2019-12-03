While the number of U.S. and Canadian tourists is growing, industry leaders say the slowing pace of Florida tourism is a major concern.

The Florida restaurant and lodging association says the most recent quarter, July through September, saw the lowest rise in visitors to Florida since 2010, with an increase of only 1.1% over the same period a year earlier.

That's compared to the average quarterly gain of 6.2% for the last nine years.

