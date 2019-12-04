Money Matters: Dreading the financial strain of the holidays

It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but it's also the most expensive.

That puts a damper on the season for most Americans.

Lending Tree’s 2019 holiday spending survey found that 61% of Americans are dreading the holidays due to the extra spending and financial burden the season brings, causing loss of sleep, anxiety and added debt.

One in 3 are losing sleep worrying about how they'll pay for the winter holidays, including about half of millennials and parents of kids under 18.

