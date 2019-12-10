Money Matters: Google Maps feature avoids dark alleys
A new Google Maps feature may help you avoid dark streets when walking at night.
The new "lighting" layer in Google Maps highlights brightly lit streets when traveling on foot.
According to reports, Google Maps will highlight well-lit streets with a yellow color.
The feature doesn't appear to be live yet, and there's no word on when that might happen.
For this story and more from the NASDAQ, press play above for Tuesday’s Money Matters report.
