Old golf course to become Baymeadows Park mixed-use village

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been years since anyone teed up at the old Baymeadows Golf Course. The course closed in 2005, and there have been plans to build over the years.

But those plans were always nixed because residents worried about traffic and congestion.

After years of getting mulligans, one developer hit a hole in one.

Now, new construction is bringing new life to what used to be the 13th hole on the old Baymeadows Golf Course off Baymeadows Road east of I-95.

It will be a mixed-use development described as a village to be called Baymeadows Park.

Plans are for four commercial buildings. Among the first tenants will be a First Watch restaurant, Starbucks and a Spring Hills Suites Marriott.

The price tag for building this “urban village" is about $15 million.

The development is inspired by Tapestry Park on the Southside. In fact, the Joyce Development Group designed both.

Baymeadows Park is expected to open in Spring 2020.

And there are plans for what had once been the fairways of the old golf course. Plans that include building hundreds of homes.