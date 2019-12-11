Money Matters: Apple’s latest desktop costs $60K

A maxed-out version of Apple’s latest desktop computer costs more than a souped-up Tesla.

The new Mac Pro released Tuesday -- whose design has been likened to a giant cheese grater by tech geeks on Twitter -- tops out at nearly $60,000 for customers who opt for all the bells and whistles.

It’s meant for video, audio and photography professionals who want as much power as possible from an Apple computer.

