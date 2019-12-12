Money Matters: Be careful picking smartwatch for kids

Parents should be careful when picking out a cheap smartwatch for their kids.

Cheap smartwatches sold on Amazon that range between $20 and $35 and are designed for children have critical flaws that could let strangers track and talk to the kids wearing the smartwatches, according to cybersecurity researchers Rapid 7.

These smartwatches come with GPS and voice chat functions, and their low price tags, limited functionality, and ease of use compared with smartphones make them popular options for parents who want to know where their children are or communicate with them without a smartphone.

For this and more from Thursday’s Money Matters report, click the play button above.