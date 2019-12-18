Planet swim plans $5 million expansion in Nocatee

NOCATEE, Fla. – Planet Swim, a swim school in St. Johns County, has closed on a $5 million rural development loan to fund a major expansion in the Nocatee area.

The school plans to build a state-of-the-art aquatic and tennis facility in the Ponte Vedra Beach community.

Planet Swim offers year-round swim lessons and swim team options and will soon add a range of tennis capabilities. The school’s certified training staff includes Olympic, USPTA and NCAA athletes.

The $5 million loan, from St. Johns County-based commercial lender North Avenue Capital, will be used to construct Planet Swim’s primary location, which will include a 50-meter Olympic-size outdoor pool, an indoor teaching pool, seven clay tennis courts, spectator seating, locker room accommodations and more.

The Planet Swim site is on Davis Park Road between the entrance to Davis Park and Ponte Vedra High School, the Jacksonville Daily Record reported.

Construction is expected to be completed in mid-April, and the facility plans to create 25 jobs, according to the Record.

Owner and NCAA All-American Swimmer Gus Calado launched Planet Swim in 2009.