Consumer Alert: Pentagon warns military personnel about DNA test kits

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Pentagon is warning its military service members they should NOT use popular consumer DNA test kits. It’s because officials say they could pose security risks and they may not provide reliable or accurate health results.

A recent memo was distributed to senior military and defense leaders citing concerns the tests could lead to mass surveillance and the ability to track individuals without their awareness.

Spokespersons for the popular companies “Ancestry” and “23 and Me” disputed the claims made by the Pentagon about security risks to their data or that their test results were not accurate or reliable.