Want to raise your credit score? Here’s how

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s no secret that the holiday season can get pricey. And if you racked up credit card debt to finance your purchases, it could end up costing you even more in the long run.

So, there’s no better time than now to talk about credit scores. To put it simply, a good credit score means better interest rates on loans, higher spending limits and the chance to avoid paying security deposits on routine expenses like utilities.

Want to boost your credit score? Start by finding out what your score is. This information will give you a benchmark and help you set realistic goals for your credit down the road.

Since there’s only a few days left in 2019, make sure you take advantage of the opportunity to get a free credit report from the three major credit bureaus – Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. These reports can give you a breakdown of your score, including areas of improvement.

Below is a list of tips that can help you with your credit:

Avoid late payments as these can put a major ding on your score. So, set reminders on your phone to make your payments on time.

Chip away at debt. It might sound simple, but bringing your balance down closer to zero can increase your credit score over time.

Add variety. Lenders like to see that you can handle different types of debt, like a car payment or student loan, but don’t get carried away.

To access your free credit report once a year, visit AnnualCreditReport.com/Index.Action. You should not be required to submit any credit card information to view your report.