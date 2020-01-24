Time to hang up: Imposter calls top scam complaints in Florida

Florida was 19th in the country last year for scam complaints made to the Federal Trade Commission.

At least 340,456 consumers in Florida reported losing money to scammers. That’s among the 3.2 million reports made to the FTC last year.

In Florida, the Top 5 complaint topics were:

Imposter scams are those fake social security calls, fake IRS calls, and the very popular online dating scams.

The important thing to remember is the IRS and Social Security Administration will never call you and demand money.

If someone demands money over the phone, threatening that law enforcement will show up if you don’t pay up, it’s a scam.

And a good rule of thumb when it comes to falling in love online: Don’t give anyone money if you’ve never met them face to face.

At the minimum make the person Skype or video chat to confirm the person is real.

In total, Americans lost $1.7 billion to scams last year, losing $320 on average.

So do yourself a favor, if someone calls demanding money or promises a get rich quick scheme, just hang up.