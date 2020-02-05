When and what you can ride & drive at Jacksonville auto show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’re excited by what you see at this year’s Jacksonville International Auto Show, you don’t have to wait until after the show to test drive your favorite models.

You can get behind the wheel and go for a spin at the Show’s popular Ride & Drive event.

Here are the days and times for various makes and which models they’ll have available for a test drive.

Note: Ride & Drive events and vehicles are subject to change. Age limits and qualifications vary based on car line. Please check with on-site representatives from the manufacturer. All drivers must present a valid driver’s license. Ride and Drive events will be open during daylight hours ONLY. There will be NO evening Ride and Drive events. Ride & Drive events are subject to change without notice.

TOYOTA

Friday, Feb. 14: Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Models: Camry, Highlander, Rav4 Hybrid, Tundra

CHEVY

Friday, Feb. 14: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Models: Blazer Premier, Bolt EV Premier, Camaro LT1, Colorado RST Crew 4WD, Equinox Premier, Silverado 1500 Trailboss 4WD, Silverado 2500 HD High Country, Traverse Redline

DODGE

Friday, Feb. 14: Noon to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Model: Durango SRT

JEEP

Friday, Feb. 14: Noon to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Models: Cherokee, Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wrangler

CHRYSLER

Friday, Feb. 14: Noon to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Models: 300, Pacifica

RAM

Friday, Feb. 14: Noon to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Models: 1500 Limited, Rebel

FIAT

Friday, Feb. 14: Noon to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15: 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Models: 124 Spider, 500X