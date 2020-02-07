Rooms To Go recalls chair sold in Florida over high lead levels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A chaise lounge sold by Rooms To Go is being recalled because it contains levels of lead that exceed federal regulations, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The furniture store chain issued the recall Thursday after it determined the Patmos Chaise Lounge Chair’s metal frame contained high levels of lead, which can be toxic if ingested. According to the CPSC, the chair was sold at Rooms to Go and Carl’s Patio stores in Florida and online from March 2017 through April 2019. About 385 units are believed to have been sold.

So far, no injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of the issue. But those who purchased these chairs should stop using them immediately and contact the store for a replacement.

The chaise lounge, manufactured by PT Indigo Mandiri Sejahtera of Indonesia, measures 34 inches wide, 83 inches deep and 11 inches high. It was sold in both brown and gray colors.

To learn more, contact Rooms To Go by calling the company’s toll-free number, 855-688-0919, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Or visit the company’s website.