Thieves using Bluetooth scanning apps to target victims

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Car thieves have found a new way to find valuables in your car even when they’re out of sight.

Bluetooth brings Alexa to the car, pairs Air Pods with an iPhone, and it can also let thieves know if one of those devices is nearby.

Police around the country warn of thieves using Bluetooth scanning apps.

The app takes the guessing game of finding out whether there’s something valuable in the car.

Bluetooth scanning apps are available for free on Apple and Android devices.

So here’s what you can do to protect your valuables: