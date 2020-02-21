Another company joins inclined sleeper recalls

Kolcraft has recalled about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories found in the Kolcraft Cuddle n’ Care Bassinet and Incline Sleeper.

No injuries have been reported with the product.

Other manufacturers have reported fatalities with inclined sleeper products, where infants rolled around in the unit.

RELATED | Feds warn parents to stop using baby sleeper over suffocation risk | Fisher-Price recalls inclined sleeper accessory part on infant play yards | EBay agrees to remove all infant inclined sleepers from website

Customers should stop using the accessory, but can use the bassinet without it.

You can find a refund available for customers and see a description of the model under recall here.

The product was sold nation wide from March 2011 to Dec. 2017.

You can contact Kolcraft at 800-453-7673, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They can also be emailed at customerservice@kolcraft.com, or at www.kolcraft.com