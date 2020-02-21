FTC warns about scammers sending fake package tracking messages

We’ve all received those text message updates from FedEx or UPS when a package arrives.

But what if a friend or family member sends you a package as a surprise?

The Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers are taking advantage of that.

The FTC said scammers send a text message with a fake shipment tracking code and a link to update your delivery preferences. In this case, the message says it’s from FedEx, but it could work with any shipping company.

Then, you're invited to take a customer satisfaction survey to win a free prize. But to get it, you have to give them your credit card number to pay for shipping.

If the red flags haven’t gone off in your head yet, they should.

The FTC recommends if you receive an unexpected text message about shipping, DO NOT click on any links.

If you do think it could be legit, contact the company using a website or phone number you know is real.

Do not use the information or links from the text.

This same advice rings true with emails as well.

Scammers are known to send emails from what look like legitimate companies. I just received one from Target yesterday that confirmed an order that I never placed.

The key here is if it looks at all like it could be a scam, do not click on any of the links inside.