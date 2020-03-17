VyStar shifts to drive-thru service in response to coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar Credit Union is taking temporary steps to make minimize physical contact at most of its Jacksonville branches in hopes that doing so will help contain the spread of coronavirus.

Starting on Wednesday, VyStar will only serve customers using drive-through tellers at all but two of its locations. Those who frequently visit the Springfield and downtown Jacksonville branches are asked to visit the San Marco and Riverside locations for drive-thru service.

“For the health and safety of our members and employees, VyStar Credit Union is temporarily adapting how we handle transactions,” the credit union told members in an email Tuesday.

“To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and in consensus with recommendations from local, state and national health officials, we will serve members exclusively through our drive-thru tellers beginning at the start of business Wednesday.”

As part of the same effort, the credit union is reminding members to download the VyStar app from the App Store or Google Play. The app can be used for a wide range of transactions, from check deposits to external transfers. Accounts are also accessible through Internet or Mobile Banking.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the changes can call VyStar’s customer service center at (904) 777-6000. The phone line is staffed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.