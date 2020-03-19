You can bring Alhambra dining to your dining room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a while, the show won’t go on at the Alhambra Theatre, but the dinners will -- in a way.

A Jacksonville institution for decades, many families have made a tradition of seeing shows at the dinner theater on Beach Boulevard.

Managing Partner Craig Smith has worked over the last 11 years to make the meals at the theater an integral part of the experience, even hiring a new executive chef who themes meals for each show.

To help the city in its efforts to halt the spread of COVID-19, the Alhambra has canceled all shows through April 26.

Smith said in a news release that his concern during this uncertain time are the more than 80 staff members he employs.

“This staff is made up of young people just starting out, single moms, and servers that have made a 40-year career here. They are men and women from all walks of life. As a business and as a family, we have to look out for them,” he said.

To help with that effort, the Alhambra has opted to serve its chef-created meals as curbside dinners.

“I want you to know that, with this program, you can still count on a great meal from Chef and his team, and you will get to see the smiling faces of the folks you have come to know as friends who will brighten your day!” Smith said. “We might even have a nice surprise for you when you get here.”

He assured patrons that every precaution possible is being followed in terms of cleanliness and protecting everyone's health.

How it Works

Starting Thursday, March 19, if you want a meal, call-in or place an order online (using the links below) to order the featured entree and dessert for pickup this Friday and/or Saturday. Orders may be placed anytime prior to 5 pm on the day before pickup.

They will serve food on Friday & Saturday of this week but hope to be able to add more days in the coming weeks.

Curbside service will be from 3-7 p.m.

When you arrive to pick up your order using the drive-through drop off area in front of the theater, a service member will deliver your food straight to your car -- fresh, hot and ready to go!

Menus

Each week of the service a menu will be emailed with the option to place an order. Simply click the link below your desired day(s) to place your order online or call the box office and they will take care of the rest. Each meal is priced at $20 (including tax).

Tips are appreciated for the service staff.

For this week's meals:

Friday: Old-Fashioned Chicken & Dumplings with carrots, celery, and onions & Chocolate Cake with mixed berry sauce

Saturday: Pork Ribeye with mashed potatoes, gravy, zucchini and squash medley & Traditional Chocolate Mousse

To learn more or order a meal, go to https://sales.alhambrajax.com/takeout/.