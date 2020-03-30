Creative Grain Studio gets ‘creative’ to keep business going

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Creative Grain Studio in San Marco may not be open for classes but they are still offering at-home DIY kits.

Owner Joelle Craig says it’s exciting to take on this new adventure to be creative and to look at ways to give back to the community but also to come up with things that people will love and enjoy in their homes.

The take-home kits include everything that you need for a successful crafting experience at home.