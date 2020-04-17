Florida unemployment rate spikes in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Knowing that 800,000 unemployment applications filed in recent weeks have overwhelmed Florida’s computers, it’s no surprise that the state’s jobless rate went up sharply in March.

The initial measurement of job losses -- mostly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic -- showed the state’s unemployment rate jumped from 2.8% in February to 4.3% in March, according to numbers released Friday morning. That’s a 65% increase in one month.

The national unemployment rate for March was 4.4%.

Unemployment rate change in one month

Gov. Ron DeSantis has stripped the Department of Economic Opportunity of its oversight role of the faltering online unemployment system, putting Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter in charge Wednesday.

“His mission is very simple,” DeSantis said. “Get assistance out as quickly as you can.”

The governor said that under normal circumstances it takes about three weeks for someone to receive an unemployment check after filing their initial claim. “And it’s been my judgment that that’s too long.”