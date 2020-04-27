Free resources for parents to teach financial literacy

The Junior Achievement of North Florida is offering free resources for parents or teachers to use to teach students financial literacy, work-readiness and entrepreneurship.

It’s a way for volunteers to help out as people remain at home and socially distant due to the threat of COVID-19.

The resources are posted at JA.org/Tomorrows and offer programs and activities for students in elementary, middle and high school.

Programs for middle school students include the “JA Searching for Savings,” which helps students learn how to save money, and the JA Assembling Your Career, which teaches students about STEM careers and how they can start preparing now for their future.

High school students can also take part in the JA Economic Investigations designed to help them achieve a deeper understanding of current economic issues or the JA Travel and Tourism which introduces students to exciting career opportunities in the travel and tourism industry.

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through hands-on programs.