Clay County businesses prepare, await decision on reopening of economy

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – As the Florida economy moves closer to reopening, the business community might have some hurdles to overcome before getting back to normal.

Retail stores in large spaces like the Orange Park Mall could see a drop in customers if Floridians aren’t ready to return to those spaces when the stay-at-home order is lifted, experts say.

Wendell Chindra, head of the Clay County Chamber of Commerce, said some sections of the shopping public might avoid places like a mall that attract crowds.

“How would our seniors behave? That is an unknown category,” Chindra said. “Florida Chamber of Commerce has a sentiment measure. Yesterday it moved from 88 to 75. That’s the lowest it’s been since the recession. That’s a measure of behavior -- what am I willing to do once we re-open?”

Chindra said it's possible retail workers won't want to return to jobs that pay less than what they're making on unemployment, and an employer might need to pay better than $20 an hour to draw them back.

Like many restaurants across the area, Pepper’s Cocina Mexicana is preparing for possible reopening with social distancing and other health restrictions.

The restaurant has been thoroughly scrubbed over the last few weeks, and the owner is working to rehire workers who were laid off weeks ago.

“I think hopefully I’m getting everybody back, but some of them already got another job,” Juan Hurtado said.

Next door, home décor store Junque in the Trunk is preparing for whatever restrictions come their way when the economy resumes.

“I’ve been cleaning every day. I should have bought stock in Clorox or something,” Brooke Ross said. “We’ll wear masks if we need to. Do whatever we need to do to make sure that our customers feel comfortable and vendors feel comfortable and everyone feels healthy.”

In the meantime, business owners in Clay County await a decision by Gov. Ron DeSantis on when and how they can get back to business.

The county pushed its typical Wednesday COVID-19 task force briefing to Thursday.