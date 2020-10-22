Reporting fraud helps everyone and FTC says it’s now easier to do

You can help the Federal Trade Commission and its partners fight fraud in your community — and you don’t even need to wear a superhero cape (unless you want to). Your story is your superpower.

When you tell the FTC about frauds, scams and other kinds of bad business practices, you’re helping the FTC and its law enforcement partners spot and stop scams. To make it easier, the FTC just launched ReportFraud.ftc.gov — a new version of the FTC’s consumer reporting website.

By following a few short steps on ReportFraud.ftc.gov, your report is instantly available to more than 3,000 federal, state, and local law enforcers across the country. After you tell the FTC what happened, you’ll get advice from ReportFraud.ftc.gov on what you can do next to recover and protect yourself against fraud.

Want to see how it works? Watch this “How To” video:

Why report fraud? Because your report can make a difference. The FTC uses reports like yours to investigate, bring law enforcement cases, and alert people about what frauds to be on the lookout for so they can protect themselves, their friends, and family.

The FTC also uses reports to share data about what is happening in your community. You can check out what is going on in your state or metro area by visiting ftc.gov/exploredata.

Help the FTC spread the word. By encouraging people to tell the FTC about their experience in English at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and in Spanish at ReporteFraude.ftc.gov you’re helping fight fraud in your community.

Thank you — and keep up the good work, superheroes!