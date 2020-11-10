Recall: Kohl’s says candle flames pose burn, fire hazard

Kohl’s has recalled its Sonoma Goods For Life three-wick scented candles because of fire and burn hazards.

The company said it’s received 29 reports of high flames or broken glass, including five minor burn injuries and six incidents of minor property damage.

Kohl’s sold the candles in a variety of scents from December 2019 through October 2020.

For a full list of the recalled candles, click here.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the nearest Kohl’s store. Consumers with a receipt will receive a full refund and consumers without a receipt will receive a store credit.

You can reach Kohl’s toll-free at 855-564-5755 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. central time Monday through Saturday or online at www.kohls.com and click on “Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.