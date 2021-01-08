Still haven’t received your 2nd COVID-19 stimulus? Read this

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Many people have called the News4Jax newsroom, saying they still haven’t received their second COVID-19 stimulus check from the federal government.

By law, the IRS has about a week to get it to you either by direct deposit or check.

If not, it’s up to you to claim it.

Some people might be among the 13 million whose stimulus payments were deposited to the wrong bank account, according to Jackson Hewitt.

Companies like TurboTax, H&R Block and Jackson Hewitt sometimes set up temporary accounts for clients when they prepare returns. While those accounts go inactive after the taxes are filed and everybody gets their money, the account is still sometimes linked to the Department of the Treasury. That’s why people’s refunds have gone to unrecognizable accounts.

Depending on which tax filing agency you use, there are different ways the money will get to you.

H&R Block said it has already processed direct deposits into accounts, or people will receive a prepaid debit card.

TurboTax said the company was working with the IRS to help taxpayers receive their payments as soon as possible.

Jackson Hewitt suggested on its website that customers consider taking the rebate on their 2020 taxes.

The IRS has to have all payments out by Jan. 15. If you do not receive a check or deposit by the end of the month, you’ll want to file for the money in your taxes.

The IRS recommends using the Get My Payment tool to check the status of your payment first

They say if:

If it shows a date your payment was mailed, it may take up to 3 – 4 weeks. Watch your mail carefully for a check or debit card.

If it shows “Payment Status #2 – Not Available,” then you will not receive a second payment and instead you need to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 Tax Return.

To file for the rebate credit, you’ll need a 1040 form. If you use a tax filing agency, they’ll also have it available. Go to line 30 -- that is the Recovery Rebate Credit. That’s where you will file for money owed to you, and if you have any dependents, file here as well.

This form is not just for the $600 stimulus payments. If you did not receive your $1,200 payments in March, you will fill this out as well.