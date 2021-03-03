March gas prices could be the most expensive this year, AAA says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you’ve been to the gas pump, you’ve probably noticed prices are way up.

AAA forecasts March could be the most expensive month at the pumps this year, predicting the national gas price average to hit at least $2.80 this month.

Last month, Florida gas prices averaged $2.52 per gallon -- 20 cents more than the monthly average in January. By the end of the month, the average price in the state had risen to $2.61 -- an increase of 41 cents since Jan. 1.

This price jump hasn’t come out of nowhere. Fuel prices have been on the rise since falling below $2 per gallon last April.

AAA reports last month’s jump was mainly driven by refinery issues caused by arctic weather in Texas. Other factors were tightening global fuel supplies and continued optimism that the COVID-19 vaccine and stimulus money would help boost fuel demand, according to the auto club.

That means if you’re trying to save money nowadays, you’re not going to find those savings at the pump.