Will a weighted blanket help you sleep?

These days it feels like the list of things keeping us awake at night is never-ending. If you’re looking for a way to get some shut-eye, maybe you’re considering a weighted blanket. Some say it’s an insomnia reliever, and it’s growing in popularity. Lots of people swear by them, but are they right for you? Consumer Report has you covered with some shopping tips if you’re looking to buy.

What exactly is a weighted blanket? It’s a quilted blanket that has little pockets filled with glass or plastic beads. The pockets keep the beads from shifting around while you’re sleeping.

Many find the weight comforting. The blankets have been used for years for kids with autism.

Sales of weighted blankets have been climbing, but a sleep expert says although there isn’t a lot of evidence-based research on whether they work, her patients like them.

Ad

RELATED: Healthy sleep and immune response to COVID vaccination

Will they work for you? Consumer Reports’ testing looked at weight and warmth. It found that blankets sold with the same weight could vary in size, changing the pressure you feel.

For example, the 70x48-inch Gravity blanket weighs about 10 ounces per square foot, while the larger YnM Weighted Blanket weighs about 7 ounces per square foot.

Are weighted blankets hot? CR used a device dubbed the Tin Man to measure each blanket’s heat retention. Models with duvet covers were slightly warmer, but all the blankets add about the same amount of warmth that you’d get from a fluffy down comforter.

Manufacturers say you should pick a weighted blanket that’s around 10 percent of your body weight. So if you weigh 150 pounds, you should choose a 15-pound weighted blanket.

Ad

Sleep experts say that we spend about a third of our life sleeping. There are other ways to help make it great. They recommend avoiding caffeine at night and watching or reading anything that’s agitating or disturbing to you. And don’t force yourself to go to bed when your body’s not ready for sleep yet.

Consumer Reports says that a good reason to improve your sleep habits and get a good night of shut-eye is that good sleep is tied into your immune system. The better you sleep, the better your body’s ability to fight off viruses.

Another way to get a good night’s sleep is to make sure you have a good mattress. Consumer Reports has a checklist to take inside the store.

Consumer Reports Mattress Shopping Tips

Lie Down: If possible, lie on any mattress that you’re considering. Wear loose clothes, and shoes you can slip off. Make yourself comfortable, and shoo away the salesperson if you’re feeling pressured. Salespeople should expect you to take your time. Spend at least 5 or 10 minutes on each side and on your back (your stomach, too, if that’s a preferred sleeping position). Panelists who took beds home for a month-long trial rarely changed the opinion they formed after the first night. Shopping online or at a warehouse club? Tryouts aren’t usually an option, so checking return policies before you buy is extra-important.

Ad

Check Return Policies: Make sure the store offers a full refund or credit toward another mattress. Return periods, often called “comfort guarantees,” range from a couple of weeks to 120 days. Some retailers, including Macy’s and Sears, charge a 15 percent restocking fee. Some sellers provide free pickup if you want a refund or an exchange, but otherwise, you’ll have to pay for it—or cart the mattress to the store. Macy’s, for example, charges an $85 pickup fee. And you’ll be responsible for any damage.

Try to Haggle: Once you’ve settled on a model, try to bring the price down. Many businesses, such as warehouse clubs, have fixed prices and won’t budge. But for retailers that do negotiate—particularly specialty chains—huge markups allow them to lower prices by 50 percent or more during their frequent sales. Our recommendation: Any time of year, insist on a sale price you’ve seen for the mattress you know you want, and don’t be afraid to walk out if you feel you’re getting a raw deal. While it’s a little tougher to negotiate online, there are still ways to save. Plus, of those who tried to haggle online, slightly more members (66 percent to 60 percent) were successful at getting a discount than in store.

Ad

Don’t Be Bullied Into Buying a Box Spring: You might not need it. If your box spring isn’t broken and is still structurally sound, consider keeping it and saving money (roughly $150 to $300 for a queen-size). One caveat: Some brands require you to buy their box spring to receive full warranty coverage. Many foam manufacturers recommend a platform base or strong slatted wood foundations.

Understand the Warranty: It can range from 10 to 25 years and covers only manufacturing defects such as sagging and loose or broken coil wires. Coverage is frequently prorated, meaning that it decreases over time.

On Delivery Day: Never accept delivery without inspecting the mattress (and the box spring, if you buy one) for stains and other damage. Also be sure that the mattress has a label that states “all-new material” before you send the driver on his way. If it’s not there, refuse delivery. And keep it on afterward in case you have to file a warranty claim in the future. If you bought a mattress-in-a-box, inspect the mattress as soon as you unroll it. Call customer service immediately if something appears to be wrong with the mattress or if it’s dirty. Take a few photos with your smartphone in case the customer service representative asks for proof of the damage.