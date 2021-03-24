Scammer impersonating Baker County pastor for donations, deputies warn

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Someone is impersonating a local pastor and trying to use his identity to solicit donations on Visa gift cards, Baker County investigators warned.

The pastor -- Chas Rowland -- alerted folks to the scammer, saying someone is texting people claiming to be him and asking them to buy Visa gift cards and mail them so he can care for some sick women.

He warned people not to fall for the scam, and the Baker County Sheriff’s Office also sent an alert.

Investigators said if you are contacted regarding donations by a person claiming to be Pastor Rowland, please contact Lt. Dave Mancini as soon as possible at David.mancini@bakerso.com or 904-259-9218.