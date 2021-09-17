How to keep your packages safe from porch pirates

Nice neighbors, a gated community, well-lit streets … You may think your neighborhood is a safe place but that won’t stop porch pirates from stealing your treasures.

During the pandemic, 35 million Americans have been affected by porch pirates. From small to big packages anything and everything is up for grabs.

Michelle Montalvo, the Senior Officer at the Altamonte Springs Police Station says that “even if you are home, and they leave and they don’t knock the package could be left right there on the front door.”

According to the American Journal of Criminal Justice, 23% of people surveyed say they have been victims of porch piracy.

So how can you protect yourself?

First, put up security signs at the end of your driveway. Let them know they are being monitored. That way the thieves will not risk stealing anything from your porch.

If you have Amazon Prime, consider using an Amazon locker and deliver it there instead or use the app Amazon Key, which lets delivery drivers leave your package inside your home.

Ad

Package lockboxes is another option. These can be installed near or in conjunction with your mailbox. Even a non-locking box prevents theft by concealing your deliveries.

Montalvo also says, “so, space out your packages or delivery, or if there’s someplace that has boxes, delivery boxes that you can go and pick them up that’s also another option.”

If you have a locked side gate, let delivery drivers know to throw any non-breakable items over the gate.