Fanatics lands deal as International Olympics provider

A fan waves the French flag in the Olympics fan zone at Trocadero Gardens in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Aug. 8, 2021.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fanatics, a Jacksonville-based sportswear company that recently announced it had surpassed $1 billion in value, has inked an agreement with the International Olympic Committee to operate an online Olympic shop in advance of the 2024 summer games in Paris.

In a news release, Fanatics said it will be the official eCommerce provider for those games. It will give fans access for the first time to merchandise from past, present and future Olympic and Paralympic Games and it will offer the largest assortment of Olympic-branded merchandise to ever.

The agreement with the International Olympic Committee comes as Paris 2024 marks its 1,000-day countdown to the next Olympic Summer Games. Paris 2024 will unveil more than 10,000 licensed products, said Edouard Bardon, licensing managing director for the games.

Products are currently available in the United States, Mexico and Europe, including France, the United Kingdom and Switzerland, and will expand by summer 2022.

Through the Fanatics Olympic Shop, fans will be able to buy official Olympic and Paralympic Games merchandise produced by licensees and suppliers appointed by the IOC and the organizing committees of upcoming games editions: Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28.