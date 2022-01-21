Staying home sick? Here’s how to keep yourself entertained

Also, if you're at home and can't be with your friends in person, that doesn't mean you can't still hang out.

If you’re a planner and prefer to have things ready to go just in case, we can help you put together some go-to items to stay entertained, so you’re prepared if you find yourself stuck at home sick or at home taking care of someone else.

Consumer Reports says there are some ways to make your at-home recovery a little easier and more fun, and it starts with binge-watching those TV shows everyone was talking about, but you missed.

“With more streaming services than ever, a dedicated streaming player is often the best way to access them all, even if you have a smart TV. They may offer features and services that your TV lacks,” said Consumer Reports Tech Editor Jim Willcox.

Willcox says the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a good value at about $35, and it did well in Consumer Reports’ tests. And bonus! You can catch your favorite news station -- WJXT -- by searching News4JAX+ on your new Firestick.

Ad

Also, if you’re at home and can’t be with your friends in person, that doesn’t mean you can’t still hang out. With a gaming console or computer, you can play with friends online. But you’ll need a good headset to talk with them while you’re playing.

“Look for a headset that is both comfortable and has great sound quality, including the microphone. You’ll also want to decide if you want it to be wired, which is often cheaper, or wireless, which gives you more freedom but can be pricier,” explained Consumer Reports Tech Editor Nicolas De Leon.

For a wired model, the Turtle Beach Recon 50 is an affordable choice at $25, and it got perfect scores for design, sound, and comfort in Consumer Reports’ user study. For around $149, the wireless SteelSeries Arctis 7 scored just as well.

Ad

And even though you might not be in the mood to cook, you’ll still need some nourishment. Consumer Reports evaluated consumers’ experiences with four major food delivery services and found that among this group, Postmates deliveries were the promptest.