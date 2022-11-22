Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida

In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward.

On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.

“We’re talking about intangible items mostly such as dormant bank accounts, life insurance proceeds, uncashed checks — unbelievable uncashed payroll checks the owner never cashes,” Phillip Carlton, assistant director of Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property, told News4JAX about where the money comes from. “Credit card balances, refunds, any intangible liability that’s out there and owed to someone.”

Carlton says that when a business or entity cannot get in touch with a person who is owed that money, it’s turned over to the Florida Department of Financial Services’ Division of Unclaimed Property.

There’s still so much more to be claimed in Jacksonville and all of Northeast Florida:

Alachua County: more than $25.2 million

Baker County: more than $1 million

Bradford County: more than $1.6 million

Clay County: more than $12.2 million

Columbia County: more than $4.7 million

Duval County: more than $112 million

Flagler County: nearly $8 million

Nassau County: more than $5.2 million

Putnam County: nearly $6 million

St. Johns County: nearly $19 million

Union County: $645,258

PREVIOUS STORY: Ready to cash in? You could have money, property waiting to be claimed in time for holidays

And you can find your ZIP code in the map below:

“It’s the time of year where everyone could use a little extra spending cash, and an unexpected check from the State of Florida could help make things a little brighter this year. There is still more to be claimed so search now to see if you, your business, or any of your family members have unclaimed property in Florida. It’s free to search and only takes a few minutes!” Patronis said.

You can search online at FLTreasureHunt.gov.

If you have searched your name in the past but nothing came up, that doesn’t mean you won’t have something now or in the future.

“Check periodically because we are constantly loading reports with accounts,” said Carlton. “Check several times during the year because you never know! We load 2.5 to 3 million accounts every year.”

Carlton said if you find that money is owed to you, you can expect to get it in less than two months.

“Generally, right now it’s between 45 and 50 days. Once we receive your claim to process all the claims that come in, we process in the received order — so be patient with us,” he said. We process as quickly as we can because we want to get the money back where it belongs.”