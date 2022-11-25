Consumer Reports: Gifts that will keep on giving for trendy young adults

Consumer Reports says shopping for teens and young adults this holiday season might be easier than you think.

Finding the perfect gift for tweens, teens, and even young adults can be especially tricky. Consider skipping the trends that will quickly fade, and check out Consumer Reports’ expertly curated list of gifts that can keep on giving for the young adults in your life.

If your young adult likes to “chef it up” in the kitchen, an air fryer would be the perfect gift. The Dash Digital Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer 2.6 Quart, starting at $50, earns top scores in CR’s tests and will add a pop of color to any kitchen.

If they’re always wearing a different hairstyle, consider a good-quality hair tool. The Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron, $150, created bouncy, shiny curls that lasted days for most of CR’s panelists.

And the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $429, is absolutely a splurge. It was the top performer in CR’s lab tests for dry speed, and it’s one of the quietest, too. What’s also nice is that it comes with a variety of accessories.

Whether your recipient is traveling the world or just waiting for the bus, CR says the Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC, $199, is a go-to among the travel backpacks CR has looked at. You can take it on a plane or to school, and it can fit a lot of stuff inside. It’s also comfy enough to wear for a while.

And maybe you can’t buy them a car, but how about an electric bike? E-bikes can pedal just like a regular bike but with an added assist. They are a great option for getting places without a car. However, they can be expensive, so they’re something you’ll want to consider carefully.

CR says the Blix Aveny Skyline, $1,800, does well in its tests and costs less than some other E-bike models.

Electric bike regulations differ from state to state, so you’ll want to find out whether you need an operator’s license to use one on public roads in your area. For safety, CR says you should always wear a bike helmet, whether it’s required or not.