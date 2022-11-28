The potential dangers of buying prescription medicine online

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A warning from the Food and Drug Administration — double-check before you buy from an online pharmacy.

There are unsafe websites on the web that offer deep discounts, often without a prescription. And according to experts, the drugs consumers are receiving are usually not approved by the FDA, are counterfeit and unsafe.

To protect yourself, ask these questions: Do they require a doctor’s prescription? Can they provide you with a physical address and phone number in the U.S.? Do they have a licensed pharmacist on staff to answer your questions? Do they have clear, written protections for your personal information?

If the answer is “no” to any of those questions, or if the deal sounds too good to be true, do some extra research.

You can check the pharmacy’s license on FDA.gov/BeSafeRX.

If you believe you are a victim of an unsafe online pharmacy — you can also report it here.