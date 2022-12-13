How you can still find good deals on flights for Christmas vacation

We’re all fighting inflation these days, and if you haven’t made your travel plans for the holidays yet you might be wondering whether or not it’s too late to get any kind of deal.

We are less than two weeks out from Christmas and prices are climbing.

You might still be able to snag a deal, but timing is everything and flexibility is going to be your friend.

Expedia recommends flying the Monday or Tuesday before Christmas. The most expensive days to fly are Saturday the 17th and Thursday the 22nd.

Flight data shows Thursday will see the most crowds.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will have the cheapest fares.

When returning home from a Christmas trip, try to fly before Wednesday.

Airlines typically offer last-minute deals, but that’s not often the case when it comes to the holidays.

The only last-minute deal you can typically get is if someone cancels their tickets shortly before their trip.

Your best bet is to let your computer do the work for you. Use systems like Google Flight Alerts or Hopper to track prices of your desired routes.

And you’ll likely have to get creative with your routes. The best deals are often found by using different airlines for outbound and return flights and adjusting your departing and returning airports.

Another hack is to book through an airline that does not have change fees and one you know you’ll fly on again. If you find something cheaper, you can cancel your original ticket for a flight voucher that you’ll use later.

Or you can book with points. If you cancel a flight booked with miles, you’ll typically just get them back.

Beware that different airlines have different rules, so make sure you check before you book.