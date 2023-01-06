New year, new workplace: How jobs will evolve in 2023

It’s the new year and you can expect a new type of workplace in 2023. Experts say we will continue to see a people-centric approach, where companies will invest more in their people. But with that said, employers will want to see their employees take more ownership and be more engaged.

With the changing work environment, both employees and employers will be evolving.

For employers, experts say upskilling will be more important than ever. Facilitating continuous learning with virtual or online courses, lunch and learning sessions, and mentorship programs is a must.

“You have to be growing, learning, teaching other people, growing other people around you and focusing on the best parts,” said Bonnie Gisriel, founder of B-powered Consulting.

Stay interviews will be more important than exit interviews. Management will be rethinking the employee experience by doing things like asking employees which perks they prefer and flexibility with schedules will be the new normal. More will also be expected from employees.

“You go in and you make yourself known. You want to be the person of influence in the room,” said Gisriel.

To ensure success, create a personal mission statement for the year and for the next five years and list the new skills you want and how you can get them and keep track of your successes.

Most importantly, surround yourself with positive people who are focused on moving forward. If your company is growing, you will be too.

Maintaining a positive attitude in the workplace will also improve the way people view you as a person and will better ensure success.