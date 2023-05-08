Businesses from multiple industries will be recruiting at in-person job fair in Nassau County

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – An in-person job fair in Nassau County on Thursday will include businesses representing every industry, including health care, information technology, hospitality, customer service, retail and manufacturing.

The fair will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce office at 961687 Gateway Blvd., Suite 101-G in Fernandina Beach (across from Cantina Louie).

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with top recruiters from local companies, both big and small.

Whether you are a recent graduate, an experienced professional looking for a new challenge, or someone just starting your career, job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and dress in professional attire.

Registration is not required but strongly encouraged.

For additional information and to register, visit the Nassau County Chamber of Commerce website at www.NassauCountyFLChamber.com or call 904-261-3248.