Summer lawn season: Save time and money upgrading your tools

The testers at Consumer Reports log many hours tending to acres every year, evaluating lawn and garden products to help you pick the best for your yard, starting with lawnmowers.

Many of us are now trying to beat back, cut down and keep up with our fast-growing grass, plants and yes, weeds! And it may be time for an upgrade on some top-tested tools that will save you time and money as you battle for the best lawn on the block.

“It’s easy to get distracted by the features that some of these units come with. But if you’ve got a quarter acre or less a basic unit will cut your lawn and keep it looking great throughout the summer,” said Misha Kollontai who leads testing of outdoor power equipment at Consumer Reports

Go green and get a mower with top scores for even cutting, mulching, and handling with the electric battery-powered Skil Mower PM4910-10 for $250.

Watch Consumer Reports’ video below on choosing the best type of mower for your yard:

But grass isn’t the only thing to take care of in a perfectly landscaped yard. A good string trimmer can help keep weeds at bay.

Consumer Reports checks to see how well a string trimmer can handle tall grasses and weeds, and how quickly and neatly each one can trim along a walkway. Its latest tests reveal that electric battery-powered models are the trimmers to beat.

“The great thing about the battery platforms is that most manufacturers are offering a variety of products that work with the same battery,” said Kollontai.

The Ego String Trimmer ST1502SA for $180 earns top scores across the board. And you can use that same battery and charger for the Ego Hedge Trimmer HT2411 for $150 and $180 for the kit.

To keep your lawn and plants hydrated, consider a smart hose timer. (Provided by Consumer Reports)

And to keep your lawn and plants hydrated, consider a smart hose timer.

“Smart hose timers are basically just timers you can control on your phone,” explained Kolontai. “It helps with making sure you’re not overwatering your plants.”

The Diivoo Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Timer With Hub for about $50 is an option that works well with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

A chainsaw can also come in handy when cleaning up fallen branches and limbs after storms. Consumer Reports also recommends the chainsaw in Ego’s electric lawn tool lineup.