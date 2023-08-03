Back-to-school deals, Labor Day sales: What to buy to save money in August

August is all about back-to-school deals and early Labor Day sales, and Consumer Reports found you can save quite a bit of money on a number of its top-tested products.

Laptop

If you or your student needs a new laptop, you can save more than $200 on the Apple MacBook Air 13-Inch (2020, M1) -- now as low as $749.99 at Amazon and Best Buy . (Orig. Price $999)

Consumer Reports’ experts say this is the lowest price they’ve seen on this MacBook and that its battery lasted 12.5 hours in its web-browsing tests.

Laser printer

Skip the ink refills and go with a laser printer for all your studying needs. The HP LaserJet M209dwe Printer is now $89 at Amazon and Walmart. (Orig. Price $119-$149)

While this model only prints in black and white, Consumer Reports says it offers outstanding overall performance, great functionality, and low print cost.

Microwave

Your college students can cook cup noodles to their heart’s content with an affordable microwave. The Commercial Chef CHM770B Microwave is $76.49 at JCPenney. (Orig. Price $170)

Consumer Reports says this microwave was very good in overall performance and offers excellent heating evenness.

Grill

Whether it’s for Labor Day, camping, or tailgating, get a grill you can take with you on the go. The portable Coleman RoadTrip 285 grill is as low as $249.99 at Walmart. (Orig. Price $289.99).

Consumer Reports says this grill -- with a pushbutton ignitor, 3 main burners, and coated cast-iron grates -- scored excellent in convenience and preheat performance.

Vacuum

If you’ve wanted one, now is the time to get a stick vac that won’t break the bank. The Hoover ONEPWR Blade Max BH53350 is as low as $184.98 at Amazon. (Orig. Price $279.99)

This cordless stick vacuum performed well in Consumer Reports’ pet hair, bare floor, and edge cleaning tests.

You can expect to find discounts on Robotic vacuums in August as well. Check out Consumer Reports’ favorites for 2023.

Other products on sale this month

Looking for something else? Consumer Reports says expect sales in August on the following products: