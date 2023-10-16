Rigorous Consumer Reports testing finds safest strollers for every budget

To check for safety, Consumer Reports tests strollers for stability and braking to make sure the brakes can keep it in place even on a steep incline.

Picking the right stroller for your baby or young child can be confusing. You want one that’s sturdy, easy to use, and of course -- safe.

The mission of Consumer Reports is to make sure that products are safe. It tests thousands every year. And 80 years of rigorous, scientific testing continues with strollers.

“The mission of CR is to make sure the products are safe -- especially baby products!” said Joan Muratore, the test program leader at Consumer Reports. “You want to have confidence in what you’re buying. You want to make sure it’s safe, it’s easy to use.”

But that can be difficult if you’re shopping online or even in a store. With so many strollers packed with features and often with sky-high prices, which one is best?

To assess maneuverability, each stroller is loaded with a 30-pound weight and rolled through a test course, moving in between cones and over obstacles that simulate curbs, grass, mulch, and tree roots. (Provided by Consumer Reports)

Stroller safety tests

“And then we impact test, which you release the stroller down into a steel curb you don’t want to see the stroller collapse to unintentionally fold, and you don’t want to see damage to the frame of the stroller,” Muratore explained.

Along with being safe, a solid stroller should be a breeze to navigate through different environments.

“Also, we look at the harness -- the straps have to be pulled at a certain force a certain number of times and cannot be compromised. With the dummy, in the harness, you pick up the stroller, you flip it over, forward, backward, and then you rotate over and the dummy cannot fall out of the stroller,” Muratore demonstrated.

Testers lift, carry, fold, unfold, and adjust strollers, and then they rate the experience.

To assess maneuverability, each stroller is loaded with a 30-pound weight and rolled through a test course, moving in between cones and over obstacles that simulate curbs, grass, mulch, and tree roots.

Recommended strollers

The right stroller for your child ultimately depends on your lifestyle and budget.

An umbrella stroller, like the Chicco Liteway starting at about $82, is ideal for traveling or quick trips around town.

A traditional stroller like Consumer Reports’ top-rated Britax B-Lively Stroller is safe, sturdy, and easy to maneuver with all-wheel suspension. For about $250, this one makes a great all-purpose stroller.

And if you need room for two, Consumer Reports found the Britax B-Lively Double stroller is a great choice for about $500.

Here’s another thing to consider, for newborns up to 6 months old, you’ll need a stroller seat that reclines to a near-flat position or one that fits an infant car seat. Consumer Reports offers its “Stoller Buying Guide” to help parents and caregivers choose the right stroller.