Dishwasher don’ts everyone should know: The items you really need to wash by hand

A dishwasher is a convenience most of us can’t live without. But you can’t just throw everything in there -- as tempting as that might be.

“There are some items that can really get ruined inside a dishwasher over time,” warned Consumer Reports Home and Appliance Writer Molly Bradley.

She said there are some “dishwasher don’ts” everyone should know.

Cast iron pan

You probably put a lot of work into seasoning your cast iron pan! And why not -- it keeps your food from sticking and your pan from getting rusty.

But the dishwasher can strip the seasoning and leave you with a rusty skillet. Instead, try water and a paper towel.

If that doesn’t remove stuck-on food, you can try a little dish soap.

Copper pots, Moscow Mule cups, and aluminum cookware

All of these items should also stay out of the dishwasher.

“The hot water and harsh detergents can discolor and tarnish copper and aluminum and dull their shine,” Bradley explained.

Copper can also get scratched in the dishwasher. It’s best to wash them by hand.

Nonstick pans

Bradley says the same goes for nonstick pans -- even if they say “dishwasher safe.”

That’s because dishwasher detergent paired with hot water can ruin the nonstick coating over time.

Save your money and wash your nonstick pans with warm soapy water and a soft sponge or brush.

Knives

It can cost a lot of money for good knives that will do all of your slicing and dicing, so you really want to take care of them. And that means keeping them out of the dishwasher.

“The handles can start to separate over time, and they can get knocked around — which can dull the blade,” Bradley said.

Wood

Wood, water, and heat aren’t a good combination -- which means your wooden spoons, bowls, and cutting boards should be kept out of the dishwasher to keep them from warping or cracking.

Instead, wash them with a sponge and hot, soapy water.

If you’re using wooden items with raw meat, poultry, or seafood, consider disinfecting them every few months with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach per gallon of water.

Food

And while it may sound like common sense, Bradley says that food should never go in the dishwasher -- no matter what they say on TikTok.

