Ready to rake it in? Consider handheld blower instead

It’s time to get those leaves cleared off and out of the way -- especially if you’re getting your yard ready for a holiday gathering. It may be time to trade in your back-breaking rake and opt for a budget-friendly upgrade: a handheld blower.

It’s a step up from a rake, but it’s not as big, bulky, or as expensive as backpack or wheeled blowers, and Consumer Reports’ experts blow through hundreds of pounds of leaves each year to reveal the best ones.

“In our testing, we routinely find that a handheld leaf blower is perfect for most yards,” said Consumer Reports Home Editor Paul Hope.

Testers weigh and strategically pile leaves into a marked area, then time how long each blower takes to clear the pile. CR also assesses how thoroughly each blower removes the leaves we all dread at the bottom of the pile — you know, those wetter ones often embedded in the grass.

“Beyond performance, you want to consider the weight of any handheld leaf blower. The heaviest models in our ratings can weigh nearly twice as much as the lightest models and that can make a big difference even after just a few minutes,” Hope said.

For tiny lawns or patios, the corded electric Ryobi RY421021 that starts at $70 may be all you need.

But a cord has its limits. A battery-powered blower can cover as much area as you need. Consider the recommended Ego LB6151 that starts at $200. It earns impressive scores for loosening and sweeping away leaves.

The Skil BL4713C-11 is also a smart buy, starting at $120. It holds its own against blowers that cost twice as much.

Also, in Consumer Report’s tests, battery-powered handhelds outperformed the best gasoline handhelds. Plus, they start at the touch of a button instead of pulling a cord, and they are better for the planet.