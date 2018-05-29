Aldi sets date for grand opening of Regency store in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Popular discount grocer Aldi will open its seventh Northeast Florida store in the Regency area of Jacksonville on June 14, according to a report from the Jax Daily Record.

The store is located in a former Bed Bath & Beyond on Atlantic Boulevard, not far from the Regency Square Mall.

The store will be open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Aldi will host a ribbon-cutting at 8:25 a.m. on opening day and offer gift cards to the first 100 customers, the Daily Record reported.

According to the Record, Aldi has storesalong Southside Boulevard, Normandy Boulevard and Town Center Parkway in Duval County with two more in Clay County and one in St. Johns County.

For more on the store's grand opening in Regency, go to JaxDailyRecord.com.

