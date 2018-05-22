It's true: Data Scientist is still 'sexiest job' of 21st century

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New research proves Data Scientist is still the sexiest job of the 21st century.

In 2012, Harvard Business Review named Data Scientist as the hottest job.

Recent studies found job postings for Data Scientists on Indeed increased 75 percent from January 2015 to January 2018. Job searches rose 65 percent.

The field is attracting workers in other industries like education, math and business.

Companies are recruiting college students in the technology field early. Atlanta-based Equifax Inc. was one of 11 companies doing data science and prescriptive analytics projects with Cornell University.

A typical Data Scientist job pays anywhere from $119,000 to $168,000, according to staffing agency Robert Half Technology.

To read Harvard's original article, click here: https://hbr.org/2012/10/data-scientist-the-sexiest-job-of-the-21st-century.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.