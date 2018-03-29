Facebook making changes to protect user data

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Facebook continues to make changes that it says will protect user data. The social media giant says it will stop using data brokers to target ads to people. These third-party ad brokers have years of shopping data on Facebook users and it's unclear what will happen to that data.

Florida impacted by tax cuts. Wallethub says high-income families will benefit the most. Florida's low-and middle-income won't see as big an impact, according to this survey.

Florida has 10 colleges on the list of top-rated public universities. The University of Florida ranked the highest at 11. Others that ranked high were the University of Central Florida, University of South Florida and Florida State.

