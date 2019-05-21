Fanatics, Kohl's announce partnership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Kohl’s will expand its selection of sports paraphernalia through a partnership with Fanatics, a Jacksonville based company.

The deal will offer Kohl’s shoppers more fan gear online, starting this fall, according to Business Wire.

Shoppers can expect access to hundreds of thousands of items, including team apparel, jerseys, hats, collectibles, tailgating and novelty products.

“We are continually seeking opportunities to evolve our product offerings in order to give our customers even more of what they’re looking for, and this expanded partnership with Fanatics conveniently brings more officially-licensed products across more favorite sports teams to Kohls.com,” said Doug Howe, Kohl’s chief merchandising officer. “Furthermore, we’re able to offer the same convenience and value that customers have come to know and love from Kohl’s – including the capability to buy via the Kohl’s App, as well as the value of earning and redeeming Kohl’s Cash.”

Customers will find products from both professional and collegiate teams. Merchandise will include products from national brands like Nike, Under Armour, Adidas, Majestic, Fanatics, New Era, and more.

